Paisley Park Tours and Tickets
Welcome

Paisley Park is Prince's extraordinary private estate and production complex in Chanhassen. Fans have the unprecedented opportunity to experience first-hand what it was like for Prince to create, produce and perform inside this private sanctuary and remarkable production complex.

Throughout the experience, visitors will see artifacts from Prince's personal archives, including iconic concert wardrobe, awards, musical instruments, artwork, motorcycles, rare music and video recordings.

Tickets are now on sale for tours through March 31, 2020. In addition, Paisley Park has announced that it is expanding and enhancing its tour options in addition to the current General Admission and VIP tours.

Tickets are only available online and in advance. Tour tickets are not available for purchase on-site at Paisley Park.

Please be mindful that tours begin at specific times. If you purchase a ticket for a tour that has already started, your ticket will be rendered invalid. Please arrive no more than 20 minutes prior to your scheduled tour time. Tickets are non-refundable/non-transferable.

Please see age restrictions for specific tours below.

The Paisley Park Experience
Experience includes guided tours of the following:
  • Main floor of Paisley Park, including studios where Prince recorded, produced and mixed some of his biggest hits
  • Massive soundstage and concert hall where Prince rehearsed for tours and held exclusive, private events and concerts
  • Prince's private NPG Music Club

Average Tour Time: 70 minutes

** Please note that children under the age of 5 are not permitted on this tour.

*Ticket prices exclude a $4 service fee and applicable sales tax

General Admission
From $45.00
 
The VIP Experience
The VIP Experience includes the Paisley Park Experience, PLUS :
  • A 30-minute longer tour experience
  • Access to additional rooms and studio areas
  • A showcase of additional artifacts from the Archives
  • A Unique and exclusive photo opportunity

The VIP Experience is approximately 100 minutes

SPECIAL BONUS FOR VIP TOURS ON THURSDAYS: On Thursdays only, VIP tour ticket holders will have the unprecedented opportunity to record live vocals over a short segment of a Prince song in the legendary Studio B control room - the same studio where Prince recorded countless hits, including songs from Sign O' The Times, Graffiti Bridge and Emancipation. VIP tour ticket holders who record in Studio B will be able to take the live mix home with them on USB that may be purchased at the Front Desk.

** Please note that children under the age of 10 are not permitted on this tour.

*Ticket prices exclude a $4 service fee and applicable sales tax

VIP Tour
From $85.00
 
The Ultimate Experience
The Ultimate Experience includes the VIP Experience plus exclusive access to additional spaces and exhibits. As a more immersive way for fans to tour, the Ultimate Experience is available on select days only and often sells out. This wide-ranging tour offers an expanded 3-hour guided tour including:
  • Studios A, B, and C access
  • A private screening of exclusive video footage in Paisley Park's Editing Suite.
  • A special audio playback session in the control room of Studio B.
  • Visitors on the Ultimate Experience will also have access to view archive items not displayed on the GA and VIP tours, providing a more in-depth museum experience.
  • Light beverage will be served at the conclusion of the tour.

Ultimate Experience Average Tour Time: 3 hours

* Note that archives featured in this white glove experience have been carefully selected by our expert archives team. While many archives in our collection are too fragile to be exhibited, these specific items will not be degraded over time. The integrity and preservation of the collection will be maintained at all times.

** Please note that children under the age of 10 are not permitted on this tour.

*Ticket prices exclude a $4 service fee and applicable sales tax

The Ultimate Experience
Price: $160.00
 
PAISLEY PARK CINEMA: MUSIC ON THE BIG SCREEN
Special Events
Series Package II (3 films)
 
Price: $39.99

A discounted ticket combination pack for all three films screening in the Soundstage of Prince's Paisley Park:

Wattstax 1/11*
Amazing Grace 1/18
Dave Chappelle's Block Party 1/25*

Doors: 7:30 PM
Movie: 8:00 PM

And the Special After Dark DJ Party in NPG Music Club on Saturday, January 25th.

Party will take place in NPG Music Club and start at 10 PM, following the screening of the preceeding film.

*Restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.  Contains some adult language and material.

Guests are encouraged to rideshare or carpool.
Session January 2020: OPEN
Film Ticket - Wattstax 1/11
Price: $15.00
R | | 1973

In 1972 at the Los Angeles Coliseum, director Mel Stuart captures the performances of the Watts Summer Festival. Organized by Stax Records, the festival is a gathering of musicians and entertainers from the black community, brought together to remember the Watts Riots from seven years prior. Key performances include those of comedian Richard Pryor, and singers Isaac Hayes and Luther Ingram. Stuart also presents shots of the Watts streets and community along with the festival footage.

Restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.  Contains some adult language and material.

"Wattstax is more than a concert film. It also captures a heady moment in mid-1970s, "black-is-beautiful" African-American culture, when Los Angeles's black community came together just seven years after the Watts riots to celebrate its survival and a renewed hope in its future.” PBS’ POV

"A candid, colorful and deeply meaningful sociocultural time capsule.” Washington Post

A Special After Dark DJ Dance party is included and will follow the screening of this film.

Guests are encouraged to rideshare or carpool.
Film Ticket - Amazing Grace 1/18
Price: $15.00
G | | 2018

Concert footage from 1972 of Aretha Franklin performing songs from the best-selling gospel album at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles.

"The long-buried concert film is a tremendously powerful tribute to Aretha Franklin.” Detroit News

“It serves as a testament to one of the greatest singers our country has produced. It also honors the black churches that launched her -- and created the foundations of funk, soul and jazz.”  Isthmus

Guests are encouraged to rideshare or carpool.
Film Ticket - Dave Chappelle's Block Party 1/25
Price: $15.00
R | | 2005

Dave Chappelle's Block Party spotlights comedy superstar Dave Chappelle as he presents a Brooklyn neighborhood with its very own once-in-a-lifetime free block party. Inspired in part by the legendary film Wattstax, the unprecedented combination of comedy and music was shot on location. The film includes performances by Kanye West, Common, Dead Prez, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, the Roots, and the Fugees.

Restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.  Contains some adult language and material.

"Once in a great while there's a movie that's so funny, infectious and welcoming - a movie that makes you feel so good about America and the people in it - you just want to climb inside the screen and live there.”  New York Newsday

"This is a concert film with real soul, message and emotion. Its coin is all too rare these days” Dallas Morning News

A Special After Dark DJ Dance Party is included and will follow the screening of this film.

Guests are encouraged to rideshare or carpool.
 
