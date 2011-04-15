Paisley Park is Prince's extraordinary private estate and production complex in Chanhassen. Fans have the unprecedented opportunity to experience first-hand what it was like for Prince to create, produce and perform inside this private sanctuary and remarkable production complex.

Throughout the experience, visitors will see artifacts from Prince's personal archives, including iconic concert wardrobe, awards, musical instruments, artwork, motorcycles, rare music and video recordings.

Tickets are now on sale for tours through March 31, 2020. In addition, Paisley Park has announced that it is expanding and enhancing its tour options in addition to the current General Admission and VIP tours.

Tickets are only available online and in advance. Tour tickets are not available for purchase on-site at Paisley Park.

Please be mindful that tours begin at specific times. If you purchase a ticket for a tour that has already started, your ticket will be rendered invalid. Please arrive no more than 20 minutes prior to your scheduled tour time. Tickets are non-refundable/non-transferable.

Please see age restrictions for specific tours below.