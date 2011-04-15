Paisley Park is Prince's extraordinary private estate and production complex in Chanhassen. Fans have the unprecedented opportunity to experience first-hand what it was like for Prince to create, produce and perform inside this private sanctuary and remarkable production complex.
Throughout the experience, visitors will see artifacts from Prince's personal archives, including iconic concert wardrobe, awards, musical instruments, artwork, motorcycles, rare music and video recordings.
Tickets are now on sale for tours through March 31, 2020. In addition, Paisley Park has announced that it is expanding and enhancing its tour options in addition to the current General Admission and VIP tours.
Tickets are only available online and in advance. Tour tickets are not available for purchase on-site at Paisley Park.
Please be mindful that tours begin at specific times. If you purchase a ticket for a tour that has already started, your ticket will be rendered invalid. Please arrive no more than 20 minutes prior to your scheduled tour time. Tickets are non-refundable/non-transferable.
Please see age restrictions for specific tours below.
Average Tour Time: 70 minutes
** Please note that children under the age of 5 are not permitted on this tour.
*Ticket prices exclude a $4 service fee and applicable sales tax
The VIP Experience is approximately 100 minutes
SPECIAL BONUS FOR VIP TOURS ON THURSDAYS: On Thursdays only, VIP tour ticket holders will have the unprecedented opportunity to record live vocals over a short segment of a Prince song in the legendary Studio B control room - the same studio where Prince recorded countless hits, including songs from Sign O' The Times, Graffiti Bridge and Emancipation. VIP tour ticket holders who record in Studio B will be able to take the live mix home with them on USB that may be purchased at the Front Desk.
** Please note that children under the age of 10 are not permitted on this tour.
*Ticket prices exclude a $4 service fee and applicable sales tax
* Note that archives featured in this white glove experience have been carefully selected by our expert archives team. While many archives in our collection are too fragile to be exhibited, these specific items will not be degraded over time. The integrity and preservation of the collection will be maintained at all times.
** Please note that children under the age of 10 are not permitted on this tour.
*Ticket prices exclude a $4 service fee and applicable sales tax